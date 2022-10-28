Premiership manager spotlight: Robbie Neilson

Despite valiant performances against Celtic, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, Hearts have taken only one point from their past three games.

Indeed, against a backdrop of a punishing European schedule and injuries, the Tynecastle side are without a domestic win in October.

That has brought manager Robbie Neilson under the spotlight, with last season's third-placed finish and run to the Scottish Cup final a fading memory, although Thursday's rousing Conference League win over RFS was a welcome tonic.

C﻿an they follow it up with a much-needed Premiership victory? If they want to grab a welcome three points and avoid a scare before Monday's Halloween apple dooking and pumpkin carving, Ross County in Dingwall will have to be overcome.

