Newcastle have won three of their past four Premier League games against Everton (L1), as many as they had in their previous 17. However, they did lose the last such meeting 1-0 in March.

After a run of eight wins in nine Premier League games against Newcastle between 2013 and 2018, Everton have won just two of their subsequent eight against the Magpies (D2 L4).

Newcastle have won two of their past three Premier League games on a Wednesday (L1), having won just one of their previous 24 such fixtures beforehand (D5 L18).