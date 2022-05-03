Kevin de Bruyne said Phil Foden is a player who can now make the difference in a tie as important as Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid.

On how he rates the England international's progression through the City ranks, De Bruyne said: "He’s been amazing. Obviously I’ve seen him from that little boy who had massive potential.

"Whenever you come up to the first team, you are a little bit shy - and it takes a bit of time, then more playing time, to get comfortable in that situation. The last two years he has been in a very comfortable situation and you see the difference in the way he plays.

"Now he is not that young talent any more - he is one of the guys and it is a big step to make. Now everybody looks at him to make a difference - because he can.

"He’s proven that lots of times and he probably will do much, much more for this club in the future.

"He doesn’t play with ups and downs, he just does what he needs to do for the team."