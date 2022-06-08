Toffees in pole position to sign Burnley's Tarkowski

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Burnley defender James Tarkowski is in talks with Everton.

Tarkowski's contract at Burnley expires at the end of this month and he had already resolved to leave, even before the Clarets' relegation.

A number of clubs were interested in the 29-year-old, including Aston Villa.

However, Everton are now in pole position, although no deal has been done.

Since signing from Brentford in 2016, Tarkowski has made 219 appearances for Burnley in all competitions, scoring seven goals.