Manager says Celtic striker could leave - gossip

Kyogo Furuhashi is targeting "even bigger numbers" in his second season with Celtic after netting 20 times last season. (Sun)

Maccabi Haifa's qualifying victory over Olympiacos means Celtic will make an additional £950,000 from their Champions League group stage appearance. (Express)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes last season's title-winning players, including Reo Hatate, "can be a lot better" in the new campaign. (Record)

Meanwhile, Postecoglou reports forward Albian Ajeti could leave Celtic this summer. (Sun)

SNS

Albian Ajeti joined Celtic in 2020