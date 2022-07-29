Kyogo Furuhashi is targeting "even bigger numbers" in his second season with Celtic after netting 20 times last season. (Sun), external

Maccabi Haifa's qualifying victory over Olympiacos means Celtic will make an additional £950,000 from their Champions League group stage appearance. (Express), external

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes last season's title-winning players, including Reo Hatate, "can be a lot better" in the new campaign. (Record), external

Meanwhile, Postecoglou reports forward Albian Ajeti could leave Celtic this summer. (Sun), external