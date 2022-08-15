Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker says the blame for Manchester United's loss to Brentford on Saturday lies with the club's owners.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I think great clubs and great leadership leads to success. When you have great leadership it starts from the top and goes all the way down.

"The problem you’ve got since the Glazer family have taken over Manchester United, it is Americanised and all about money. The people who run this club are ex-Wall Street guys, bankers with no football experience whatsoever. All they are seeing is numbers and figures and profits and losses.

"You don’t have football people around you, you don’t have people who understand the fans and what this club means to world football and the success that needs to come with it.

"They haven’t recruited well for many years. They keep doing the same thing, going round in circles, hiring managers with big names without having a set plan in what the future holds.

"The problem they are causing for themselves is they aren’t speaking to the fans. Your money can’t protect you when it comes to owning Manchester United. You need to speak to the fans, come out, take the heat and say 'this is the plan for the club, this is what we want to do' and then show that."

