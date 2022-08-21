'Rangers to challenge Lundstram red card'

Rangers will appeal against John Lundstram's red card, with "very pro-VAR" manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirming that the club will look into their options following the midfielder's sending off versus Hibs. (Herald), external

"He always wants to be centre of attention," says former Rangers striker Kenny Miller of referee Willie Collum, adding that John Lundstram's red card at Easter Road yesterday was an "incredible, horrific decision". (Daily Record), external

Ibrox captain James Tavernier has slammed Alfredo Morelos for costing Rangers two points in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Hibs with a "stupid" red card. (RangersTV via Daily Express, external)

