Analysis: Dundee Utd 0-3 St Mirren

Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

Four games, no wins, and that European defeat. When is it time for United to worry?

Jack Ross dropped goalkeeper Mark Birighitti after a couple of shaky displays but Carljohan Eriksson didn't look all that much more secure.

But not only are United shipping an alarming number of goals - seven in their last two domestic games - they also look blunt in attack. Steven Fletcher was isolated and Tony Watt anonymous. Creator Jamie McGrath lasted only until half-time.