McEneff exits Hearts to join Perth Glory

Hearts midfielder Aaron McEneff is leaving Tynecastle to join Australian club Perth Glory.

The 26-year-old moved to Edinburgh from Shamrock Rovers in February 2021 and scored five goals in 36 appearances.

"We have a compact squad but it’s laden with quality and nobody is guaranteed playing time, so when this transfer came up it made sense for everyone," manager Robbie Neilson told the club website.

“Aaron has played an important part in our journey back to the top of Scottish football and he goes to Australia with our best wishes.”