Chelsea are keen on Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and could also seek to negotiate about a move for defender Nathan Ake. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

The Blues' initial bid of £21.5m for Sterling has been turned down. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, Tottenham are hoping the offer of Champions League football will be sufficient to pip north London rivals Arsenal in the race to sign Gabriel Jesus. (Mirror), external

Want more transfer rumours? Read Monday's full gossip column here