After hosting Liverpool in their season opener, Fulham travel to Molineux on 13 August to face Wolves in their first away game of the campaign.

The first west London derby against Chelsea is at Stamford Bridge on 10 September, with the reverse fixture on 4 February.

The Cottagers face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Boxing Day and see out their season with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on the final day (28 May).