Jesse Marsch says despite not planning to take over the Whites until this summer he's "thankful" to have joined the club during last season because of the progress the team has made already.

"We're so far ahead in what our process would have been if I'd have come in this summer, versus when I came in at that point," said Marsch.

"It wasn't like it was a done deal that I was coming in the summer, but there were those kind of discussions."

On what the pre-season tour in Australia has allowed his team to work on, he said: "I think what's been nice, is to actually work with the group in a way when when we're not under constant pressure to perform every weekend or every third day.

"It's not like we're starting from square one, we're starting from step ten and we want to get to step 1000.

"Working with this team and this club has really brought out a lot of passion in me because the people are so great and the players are so adaptive, eager and hungry.

"I think there's potential for us to grow and have a really good season and I think we are all really hopeful and optimistic at our chances.

"It's a little too early to start the talk about what the end goal is for the season but certainly we would think that we could put together a season where we avoid putting ourselves in the situation we were in towards the end of last year."