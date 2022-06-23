Ryan Fredericks says he had offers from a number of clubs but chose Bournemouth after speaking with former team-mate Scott Parker.

The full-back joined the Cherries on a two-year deal after leaving West Ham on a free transfer.

He told the club website:, external "I’m happy I could get it over the line and just can’t wait for the season to get started.

"When a player comes to the end of his contract he is going to have offers from various clubs but I feel like the manager was the one who showed the most interest in me and the club in general and really sold it to me.

"I spoke to Junior Stanislas. He told me a bit about the club and the area and how good it is. He told me that I’ll love the manager’s sessions and that they are fun and exciting with lots of the ball.

"I spoke to Callum Wilson who used to be at the club and he sold it really well as well. They said every player that comes here loves the club and a lot of them want to stay here and retire after football and that says enough."