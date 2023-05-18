We asked for your reaction to the news that James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Here are some of your comments:

Sandra: So sad to see Milner go - I thought they would use his knowledge and insight to help others although I imagine he’d rather go to a club and play. Firmino will be so missed but I understand his desire to play full matches.

Lee: Milner and Bobby will be forever remembered as unsung heroes of the Klopp era. Both are Rodgers signings but were a big part of Klopp's best team and are Liverpool legends. Keita and Ox both showed glimpses of why they were brought to the club but both were sadly injured or coming back from injuries all the time. Good luck to all of them in the future.

Tommy: Ox and Keita cost Liverpool £87.5m between them and Keita especially has been a massive flop. As for Millie and Bobby, there is no praise great enough for these two absolute gentlemen. Bobby will forever be remembered as the most generous forward we ever had, no ego, no greed, just played for the shirt. He's up there with Dalglish and Gerrard.

Liam: Obviously they will all be remembered as part of a squad that won everything. I think it's right time for each of them to move on.

Colin: I can accept the four players leaving but we have to buy players of the quality of Mac Allister and Bellingham or we won’t progress next season.