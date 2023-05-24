Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

Bournemouth complete their sixth top-flight season on Sunday, preparing to finish between 13th and 16th. Having been universally predicted to go down, the Cherries will nevertheless have a say in the relegation picture – with opponents Everton hanging perilously above the relegation zone.

An Everton win will automatically spare them and relegate Leicester and Leeds. An Everton-Bournemouth draw leaves the Toffees vulnerable to a Leicester win (by any margin) or a Leeds win by three clear goals; and a Bournemouth defeat would relegate Everton if either Leicester or Leeds triumph.

Goodison Park had been the scene of Bournemouth’s relegation in July 2020 when despite recording their first away win at Everton in seven league and cup visits since 1937, Eddie Howe's side were relegated by one point.

That was the fifth relegation in Bournemouth’s history, three of which came after away games in the north-west – twice falling from the third tier, at Wrexham in 2002 and at Carlisle in 2008.

The Cherries have only once been relegated after a home game – a 1990 defeat by Leeds on a notorious Bank Holiday weekend marred by rioting and vandalism caused by visiting fans – but their first relegation, from the old Third Division to the Fourth in 1970, came in unusual circumstances which would be unthinkable in the modern age.

Competition integrity now ensures that not only does the last round of league fixtures take place on the same day, steps are taken to ensure that every game kicks off at exactly the same time to prevent any club from gaining an unfair advantage.

But it was not always that way. In 1969-70, the last 'full' Football League programme came on Saturday 4 April, but no Third Division team had played their full 46 games by then, and the season was completed, piecemeal fashion, over the next 23 days as rearranged games were played.

Barrow were the first team to finish, on 8 April, but some teams had to play as many as seven games in that three-week spell, often turning out twice in the space of three days.

Both Southport and Bournemouth found themselves relegated several days after completing their own league fixtures, while Gillingham – who at one point had seven games in hand over their rivals – stayed up on goal average (the predecessor to goal difference) after an unlikely 2-1 win at champions Orient in their final game of the season on 27 April, with 20 of the 24 clubs having already played their last game.