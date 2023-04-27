Jurgen Klopp says finishing in the top four is out of Liverpool's hands, but winning their remaining games will ensure the Reds "will be in Europe".

Liverpool's win over West Ham on Wednesday was their third in a row in the Premier League and lifted them up to sixth, with a game in hand on fifth-placed Aston Villa.

But the Reds are still six points off Manchester United in fourth, who have played two games fewer.

"If we win all our games, we will be in Europe," said Klopp. "People ask me about the Champions League but that's not in our hands as we don't play any of the teams above us.

"I would like to finish the season as us, then we can build on that next season.

"I want to take something out of this season. If that's European competition, that's great; if not, we have to accept it.

"For a few weeks, I want us to show our real faces instead of the nice one in one game, then the ugly one in the next."