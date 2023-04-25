Mikel Arteta was always going to deliver success at Arsenal fairly swiftly.

That is the view of Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague, who points to an "obsession" in Arteta as a key factor.

Arteta's side face their biggest night of the season as they travel to second-placed Manchester City on Wednesday.

On the eve of the game, Balague told BBC Sport's The Football News Show: "I've listened to him talk football for many years, we have known each other for over 15 years or so, and he has the obsession, the necessity to impress, he's got the knowledge, he has absorbed a lot from Pep but beyond that, he was really preparing himself, over the last few years, to be a number one.

"David Moyes didn't just have him to be a captain, he had him as someone to talk about football, to talk about the team, to talk about what players were needed, to get advice from him about how to progress the side.

"Mikel was already involved in that and then he had to go to Arsenal, and Arsene Wenger wanted something similar as well. He wasn't just a player, he was kind of Wenger on the pitch. So you knew there was leadership there, that he had a lot of layers and don't be surprised when I say this, you still haven't seen how deep the Mikel Arteta thinking can go.

"And if Arsenal give him the chance, and I think they will, he will be there for a long time. I don't think it will be his only club though, I think you are going to see Arteta win a lot of things in the future."