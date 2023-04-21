BBC Sport football reporter Simon Stone believes the continued speculation around potential new Manchester United owners could affect Erik ten Hag's squad planning for next season.

There is still no clear indication if the Glazer family will sell the club, what percentage they are willing to part ways with if they do, and to whom it will be sold.

This week, US-based private equity group Carlyle were the latest party to emerge as a potential funder of the Red Devils.

Speaking on BBC Sounds' How to Buy a Football Club podcast, Stone said: "I don't think they (the Glazers) have told anyone really. All the soundings I'm getting in a way are very quiet.

"We've had other media reporting there being more chance of the Glazers staying but also that there's confidence around the Qatari bid in particular - and I've been told on numerous occasions that confidence is still there.

"We know there's another deadline coming for anybody to put in what they see as a revised bid. I think we're waiting to see what happens with the next deadline and what the Glazer family are going to do bearing in mind Ten Hag needs to know his budget for the summer.

"The fans are most concerned about that because clearly there have been strides made this season but Manchester United need to keep going forward if they're going to challenge for the biggest honours."

