We asked for your views on Hibernian forward Elie Youan making his loan move from St Gallen a permanent three-year deal, here's what you said:

Kyle: Signing Youan on a permanent deal is a statement of intent. It’s exactly what we should’ve done with Leigh Griffiths when the opportunity was presented. We could be doing with another statement signing in CJ Egan-Riley. I think [director of football] Brian McDermott can really help with these and I think he’ll also do a great job of scouting.

Barry: This is excellent news, the guy needs to improve on certain things like his final pass into the box, but he's a great talent and he looks proud to be a Hibby.

Anonymous: He's a young player that can only get better and he’s proven that as the season has progressed. If we keep him for a couple of years, as our academy players come through, the sell-on could be really good business. I believe he’s an excellent signing.

George: It's a good piece of business. The boy has great feet. He still has loads to learn but his development in the last nine months is mostly positive. He's clearly a good fit and gets on well with squad. If [Kevin] Nisbet stays (doubtful, although hopeful), they may have a 30-goal season as a pair.

John: The lad has talent and can only improve, especially if he works on his left foot. A good bit of business by Hibs.

Paul: It's great news about Elie, I hope we can do the same deal with [Will] Fish, that would be fantastic.

Jamie: It's great news that we have secured Youan on a three-year deal. He has been really influential in the second half of the season and, while we did have first refusal on him, I’m glad that it’s sorted before the impending summer window when other suitors could come looking.

John: He's not the finished article but hopefully he can become that while with Hibs. You feel he's the sort of player Celtic or Rangers would have snapped up in the past and then not given him game time.

Robert: A 22-year-old winger with a lot of potential, pace to burn and adding a final ball to his game. It was a no-brainer activating the buy option. Youan has been doubled up on a lot this season. But with [Martin] Boyle fit next year, the pair could wreak havoc.