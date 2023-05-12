West Ham supporters Andy and Kirsty Payne have been speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live this morning, reacting to the 2-1 victory over Dutch club AZ Alkmaar in their Europa Conference League semi-final first leg at London Stadium.

They said many fans were "dreaming of Prague" after David Moyes' side moved one step closer to the final on 7 June.

"As always with a game this important, there was a lot of tension," Kirsty said. "But in the second half, the place came alive. Outside afterwards, everyone's dreaming of Prague, aren't they? Everyone's already there in their minds."

The Hammers take a slender lead into the second leg on 18 May - but will they be able to hold on and reach the final?

"Yes, 100% West Ham can do that," said Andy. "We've got the players, we've got the desire. This is it now, it's in touching distance and you can see those boys want it. If we can get in that final, we're going to win it."

Alphonse Areola was unable to keep out a long-range shot for Alkmaar's opening goal, but Andy said the France goalkeeper has not let West Ham down before and believes Moyes should keep faith with him for the remainder of the club's European campaign.

He said: "Areola's been really solid in all of our European and cup games. I think it would be wrong to make that change off the back of that one small mistake. I don't think Areola's made a mistake in a West Ham shirt before. [Lukasz] Fabianski's a brilliant goalkeeper.

"If the policy is to play Areola for the European games, stick with it."

