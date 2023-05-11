Johnson on Youan & Stevenson deals plus Pittodrie trip
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Hibs manager Lee Johnson has been addressing the media before his side's Scottish Premiership meeting with Aberdeen on Saturday at Pittodrie.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
The club have invested in a "young asset" by signing Elie Youan on a three-year deal, thanks to "considerable investment from the Gordon family", with the fee in the "high" six figures.
Johnson added the attacker is "not finished and we're not finished developing him, he has mega-bucks of work to do".
Lewis Stevenson's "attachment, personality and quality is important" to the club as the veteran defender this week signed up for another year.
Johnson thinks Stevenson has "more in the locker than he shows at times and has loads to work on", with age being just a number.
He says Hibs "should not apologise for having strong competition and depth" and admits it is an "uneasy time" in the season for players whose futures are uncertain.
Looking ahead to Saturday, Johnson credited the "fantastic run" Aberdeen have been on. Hibs are chasing but it's an opportunity in a game the manager reckons will probably be decided by a piece of quality.