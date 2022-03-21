Former Crystal Palace winger John Salako says Eagles boss Patrick Vieira has transformed the FA Cup semi-finalists from a “run-of-the-mill” team into one of the top flight’s most exciting outfits.

Twice FA Cup runners-up Palace tore apart Everton 4-0 on Sunday to book a Wembley semi-final against Chelsea.

And Salako – who reached the final with Palace in 1990 and semi-final in 1995, losing to Manchester United in replays on both occasions – told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast of his admiration for the job Vieira has done at Selhurst Park.

“It’s been really special. Before, Palace were just a run-of-the-mill side – we were a pragmatic side under Roy Hodgson, we ground out results,” said Salako, who was also a coach at Palace when they made it to the final in 2016.

“The way we play is a lot more sophisticated and it’s so much better to watch – Patrick is showing how intelligent, and what a good coach and manager, he is.

“Teams aren’t just coming and thinking ‘stop Wilfried Zaha and we stop Palace’. Michael Olise's been sensational, Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta up front are beginning to shine, Eberechi Eze is another incredible player.”

Palace, though, will be without Conor Gallagher for next month’s semi against his parent club and Salako admitted: “He’s been an absolute revelation, so he’s going to be a massive miss for that one.”

