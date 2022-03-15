Christian Eriksen: The Dane was instrumental in Brentford's victory away at Norwich last week but the quality he produced for the cross to enable Ivan Toney to score against Burnley was just exquisite.

It was without doubt the only bit of genuine quality in the entire match.

Brentford desperately needed those points and that became plainly obvious by the reaction of the players, their manager and their fans immediately after the game.

I reckon eight more points should make Brentford safe. With 30 points already on the board, if they can't get the remaining number of points with nine matches left to play they don't deserve to remain in the Premier League.

Ivan Toney: I caused a bit of a stir on Final Score and my colleagues Dion Dublin and Jason Mohammed raised eyebrows when I suggested that Ivan Toney would make a good fit for Arsenal next season.

I think they were slightly taken aback because they thought I might know something or have an inside track but my comments were purely speculative.

Toney would be an ideal replacement if Alexandre Lacazette, for example, were to leave the Gunners in the summer. He is already scoring goals in the Premier League and plenty of them - he has no transition to make.

As for Brentford, if Arsenal do come knocking, the west London club may have no choice but to accept the money. Brentford have a habit of selling when a player is hot.

