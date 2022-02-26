Leeds v Tottenham: Confirmed team news

Leeds make two changes from the side who got thrashed by Liverpool last time out, with Robin Koch and Diego Llorente brought into the defence.

Mateusz Klich and Rodrigo are the two to miss out, while Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Leo Hjelde remain on the sidelines.

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Koch, Raphinha, Dallas, Forshaw, Harrison, James.

Subs: Roberts, Klaesson, Rodrigo, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, Klich, Shackleton, Kenneh.