Leeds v Tottenham: Confirmed team news
Leeds make two changes from the side who got thrashed by Liverpool last time out, with Robin Koch and Diego Llorente brought into the defence.
Mateusz Klich and Rodrigo are the two to miss out, while Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Leo Hjelde remain on the sidelines.
Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Koch, Raphinha, Dallas, Forshaw, Harrison, James.
Subs: Roberts, Klaesson, Rodrigo, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, Klich, Shackleton, Kenneh.
Tottenham also make two changes from their last outing - a 1-0 defeat at Burnley.
Harry Winks replaces the injured Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield while Matt Doherty comes in for Emerson Royal at right wing-back.
Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.
Subs: Reguilon, Sanchez, Emerson, Rodon, Bergwijn, Austin, White, Scarlett, Devine.