Dale O'Donnell, Stretty News, external

There are players in this Manchester United squad fighting for their future but Erik ten Hag has done a phenomenal job in extracting great results in his first season. However, some things must change if this team is to become a title-challenging outfit.

It’s squeaky-bum time for David de Gea because Ten Hag expects his goalkeeper to be proactive both in and out of possession, acting as part of the build-up when their team has the ball and coming off his line to clear threatening through-balls.

De Gea has been a terrific club servant for the past 12 years, but it’s time to sign a more modern goalkeeper like David Raya, who has Premier League experience, or Porto's Diogo Costa.

