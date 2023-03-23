Harry Kane will have "added motivation" against Italy on Thursday as he bids to break Wayne Rooney's goalscoring record, says Gareth Southgate.

Kane has scored 53 goals for England, equal with men's record holder Rooney.

The Euro 2024 qualifier in Naples is England's first match since their World Cup quarter-final defeat to France, in which Kane missed a late penalty.

"We have seen in his performances for his club he has put it behind him," manager Southgate said.

"I know he will have will have added motivation tomorrow night to come back and show everyone what he is about again in an England shirt."