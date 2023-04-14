Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media befor Manchester City's Premier League game against Leicester on Saturday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

Asked where Phil Foden was, Guardiola said bluntly: "At home." Before adding: "He is still not ready."

On hitting form at the right time: "Sometimes when we played one game a week we lose the rhythm. When you have Saturday and Tuesday or Wednesday and then recovery, the minds of the players are always here."

On City's interest in England midfielder Jude Bellingham: "How many press conferences? You have to prepare questions better and know which I am going to answer."

On Kevin de Bruyne's reaction to being substituted against Bayern Munich, he said: "It is not the first time it has happened in world football and it will happen again."

He is "really happy" Dean Smith is back in Management and said: "I know from Jack [Grealish] what an exceptional person he is. I am pretty sure the impact on the Leicester players will be massive."

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences

Sign up for Man City alerts