William Saliba is still progressing but has "some discomfort in his back" and is not fit for this game. Arteta is "hopeful" Thomas Partey will be back this weekend.

Gabriel Jesus is "very close" to being "100% fit" and has made "big steps" in the past 10 days, with Arteta adding: "He is in a really good place."

On his favourite moment in March, he said: "Probably that Bournemouth game and that goal from Reece [Nelson], with the celebration we all had in that moment. I am especially pleased with the consistency the boys are showing every single day."

Arteta said Leeds are "a very dangerous team" and his side will have to be "really good" to beat them. He added: "They have a very clear DNA in how they behave, their character, passion and energy they play with. They have been doing it for a long time. Now they are doing it with a new manager and players who are back from injury."

On Leeds coach Javi Gracia, he said: "I knew him as a player as he used to play in my home town. He is a really good coach, very dedicated and thoughtful, with clear ideas of how his team want to play. He is adaptable and has coached so many teams already at his age, which shows how well he is doing."

Asked about Arsenal Women qualifying for the semi-finals of the Champions League, he said: "The beauty of it is that getting things inside the club which inspire each other to make us closer and better to achieve our objectives at the end of the season."

He added: "It shows what this club is about - winning and bringing the best trophies to this club. It is very inspiring by the way they are doing it."

He said Bukayo Saka has had a "mental shift" and his hard work is making his decision making better, adding: "He is defining games more often but that is also because he has really good team-mates at both Arsenal and England."

On Arsene Wenger being inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, he said "there was no question he had to be there" and that he was "so proud to be part of his career".