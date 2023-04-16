'Burnley eye Rangers' Kent'

Burnley are interested in signing Rangers winger Ryan Kent, with the 26-year-old Englishman out of contract this summer, and are poised to decide whether to make an approach as the club promoted to the Premier League look for someone to compete with Moroccan Anass Zaroury for a starting place. (Scottish Sun On Sunday), external

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram has revealed he is desperate for a new contract at Ibrox, but the 29-year-old Englishman is still waiting for talks with his current deal still having a year to run. (Football Scotland), external

Swansea City midfielder Morgan Whittaker, the 22-year-old who was the subject of three failed bids from Rangers in January, says his recall from his loan spell with Plymouth Argyle has been "positive" as he has gained more game time with his parent club. (Football Scotland), external

Rangers could benefit from their relationship with AC Talent, who helped take Ianis Hagi to Ibrox in 2020, should they pursue reported interest in Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre as the agency also looks after the 20-year-old. (Football Scotland), external

Former Motherwell manager Graham Alexander believes 31-year-old Kevin van Veen, who has scored nine goals in five games, could be the answer to Rangers' striking woes. (Sunday Mail), external

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has detailed the benefits of hiring a personal coach to boost his form. (The Herald On Sunday), external

Read Sunday's Scottish Gossip in full here.