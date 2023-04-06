Neilson on fan unrest, resilience & Hearts' shortcomings
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Robbie Neilson has been speaking to the media before Hearts face St Mirren in the Premiership on Saturday.
Here are the key points from the Tynecastle boss:
Anti-Neilson graffiti on the Hearts badge outside Tynecastle is “disappointing”, with the manager adding: “Ultimately it’s football nowadays. You have to take that on a chin at a big club. If you lose a couple of games on the bounce people are going to voice an opinion.”
Neilson says the only way Hearts can ease the fan unrest is by winning on Saturday and everything “will be smooth again”.
He puts Hearts’ run of four straight defeats down to a difficult run of fixtures but says there is still plenty of positivity at the club and he’s convinced his side will finish third.
Neilson says the "biggest thing in football now is resilience" and adds: “I think every manager that’s had the longevity I’ve had – 300-400 games now – you’re going to have ups and downs".
On what Hearts need to change: “We need to score more goals and concede less – it’s pretty simple in football."
Goalkeeper Zander Clark’s injury will be assessed on Friday and it will be a “last-minute call” whether he is fit for the weekend.