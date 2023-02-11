Southampton boss Nathan Jones, speaking to Sky Sports: "I couldn't feel any more pressure than I have been under this week. We have to keep fighting.

"I'm really disappointed and frustrated. We created chances and we looked a proper team in the first half. We should be in control of the game with 10 men.

"We have to show a little bit more quality and killer instinct. We had 17 shots. We had a glorious chance to go 2-0 up. When we don't take that chance and put balls over the bar then it's always going to be tough."