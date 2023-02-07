Ten Hag on Leeds, sacking managers, Casemiro and injuries
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United's Premier League against Leeds at Old Trafford.
Here are the main lines from his news conference:
The Dutchman is not impressed by Jesse Marsch's sacking: "It's always sad if a colleague gets sacked. In general I don't believe that you sack a manager and get better results. Most of the time it doesn't work."
On the Leeds rivalry: "It's the match of the roses, definitely a big game in this part of England. We know we have Manchester City and Liverpool but for our fans this means so much."
Ten Hag saw no point in appealing Casemiro's three-match ban. He added: "We considered it, yes, but I don't think we have a chance in a legal process."
The United boss confirmed Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Antony will all miss the game.
He gave a diplomatic answer when asked about Manchester City being charged by the Premier League: "I am not here for regulations. I am a football manager. I stick to that."