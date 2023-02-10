Everton boss Sean Dyche says his opposite number Jurgen Klopp "does not want or need" his sympathy before the Merseyside derby on Monday.

Liverpool have struggled this season, currently sitting 10th in the table, and will host a Toffees side rejuvenated after beating league leaders Arsenal in Dyche's first game in charge.

"There is no sympathy in football, only empathy. As a manager you have an understanding of others. He certainly doesn't want or need my sympathy, trust me," said Dyche.

"My focus is solely on Everton."

While manager of Burnley, Dyche and Klopp had an altercation on the touchline but he believes this is long forgotten.

"It's just two managers playing against each other's teams, there was nothing in that," added Dyche.

"I think fans want to see two managers for their teams standing up and after the game, for me, it's done."