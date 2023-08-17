Tottenham have won just one of their last nine Premier League games against Man Utd (D2 L6), and are winless in five against them (D1 L4) since a 6-1 away win in October 2020.

Manchester United are one of just two teams yet to lose a Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (along with Liverpool), winning two and drawing two of their four visits to the ground.

Spurs have won their first home league game in the last two seasons, beating Man City in 2021-22 and Southampton in 2022-23.

Manchester United have only won their first Premier League away game in one of the last five seasons (D2 L2), beating Brighton 3-2 in 2020-21.

United have won just one of their last nine Premier League away games in London (D3 L5), having been unbeaten in 13 visits to the capital before this (W8 D5). They've also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 11 games at London sides, since beating Spurs 3-0 in October 2021.