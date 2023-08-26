West Ham United continued their unbeaten Premier League start by stunning Brighton with a clinical counter-attacking display, as James Ward-Prowse scored his first Hammers goal.

The Hammers' summer signing tapped in from two yards out in the 19th minute, after good work from Michail Antonio.

Jarrod Bowen added a second for the visitors in the 58th minute, bringing down Said Benrahma's cross before poking the ball into the corner.

Though Brighton continually dominated possession and territory, Bowen set up Antonio to drill a shot into the corner for the away side's third goal in the 63rd minute.

The Seagulls scored a late consolation goal when Pascal Gross' effort found the far corner, but David Moyes' men survived a late surge of Brighton pressure to seal victory.

This was West Ham's first win over Brighton in the Premier League at the 13th attempt.

Were you at the match or did you follow it from home?

Brighton fans - let us know your thoughts on the game here

How did you rate the side's performance, West Ham fans?

Follow all the reaction here