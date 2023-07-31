We asked if Manchester City need new faces for the season ahead.

Here are some of your thoughts:

David: With an already small squad now depleted by the loss of Mahrez and Gundogan, City desperately need at least two top-class midfield signings, preferably including a direct winger and a box-to-box midfielder. We seriously lack pace and creativity. An extra defender would be good too, hopefully Gvardiol.

Des: City have the players to repeat last seasons achievements. As long as Pep doesn't fiddle too much.

Tom: We definitely need to strengthen after losing a lot of the squad over the past two seasons and we will need to look to replace players if the younger squad members don't step up.

Bluebaboon: We look a bit thin on the ground. A few injuries and we only have kids in the squad. De Bruyne injured, Mahrez and Gundogan have moved on. Those three were in our top six goalscorers in all competitions last season. We need to replace Mahrez’ goals at the very least. It doesn’t look like we’ve strengthened to me… yet.

