Chiquinho joins Stoke on loan

Wolves have confirmed Chiquinho will spend the 2023-24 season on loan with Championship side Stoke City.

The move includes an option for Julen Lopetegui to recall the winger in January.

The 23-year-old has recently returned from injury and featured for Wolves in pre-season.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: "Chiquinho had a really bad injury and worked hard to come back. With him not being part of the manager’s immediate plans, it was important he went out to get regular football.

"It’s a club we know well, they develop players well, and they’ve been keen to have him – they think he’ll be important to them. It’ll be good for him to get a run of games and prove what he can do.

"In the wide areas he has some competition here so opportunities would have been limited for him. It’s no good for him after his injury, to be sat on the bench, he needs to trust his body again, and we need to find out more about him, so a loan move works for everyone."