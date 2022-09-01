Manchester United have paid a £2m loan fee for Martin Dubravka, with a £6m obligation to buy if he starts a certain number of Premier League games.

"To be joining Manchester United is a special moment in my career and I can’t wait to get started, and help the group achieve its ambitions," he said.

"I am joining an excellent group of goalkeepers with lots of experience in the Premier League, and I know that we will push and support each other to keep our standards at the highest levels. The chance to work with David De Gea, alongside Tom Heaton, is one that I am relishing.

"I’d like to sincerely thank everyone at Newcastle United, and especially the fans, for many great experiences over the past four and a half years. I enjoyed every minute of my time there and made amazing memories to look back on."