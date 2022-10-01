S﻿t Mirren and Livingston are level on points as they meet in Paisley, with the hosts sitting fourth in the Scottish Premiership ahead of the visitors on goal difference.

T﻿he carrot is a move into third place in the table for the winners after Heart of Midlothian's 4-0 home defeat by Rangers.

B﻿oth won last time out, the Buddies beating reigning champions Celtic 2-0 at home, with Livi edging out visitors Kilmarnock 1-0.

S﻿tephen Robinson's side have now won three in a row on their own patch, while Livi have won two in succession themselves, but they were both at home and they have lost two consecutively away from West Lothian.

M﻿atches between the two are traditionally tight - indeed, the last three have been draws, with St Mirren the last team to win, at Almondvale.

H﻿owever, while Livingston have drawn on their latest three visits to Paisley, they have not won in six.

Standing in the way of David Martindale's side changing that pattern are hosts who have kept four Premiership clean sheets this season - more than any side in the Premiership this season apart from Celtic, who have five.