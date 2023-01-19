Tottenham have put in a bid of £30m plus add-ons for Sporting Lisbon's Spain defender Pedro Porro, 23, but the Portuguese club want them to meet the full release clause of £39m. (Record - in Portuguese), external

They could also face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United for the signing of Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Spurs have offered 30-year-old Brazil forward Lucas Moura, whose contract runs out in the summer, to Everton. (Mail), external

Finally, former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is ready to return to management and would be interested in taking over at Tottenham if Antonio Conte leaves the London club. (Standard), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column