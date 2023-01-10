'County in desperate need of attackers for relegation battle'

Peter Mackay, Ross County fan

The picture has become clear for County after an embarrassing 2-0 defeat at the hands of David Martindale’s Livingston.

County must invest in attackers.

It's easy to say every window 'I'd like to see another striker come in!' – but this time round, it's not a want, it’s a need. County urgently need forward players who can turn the tide for a side already heavily threatened by relegation.

Within County’s current XI, there is only one proven scoring forward. That is Jordan White, who has done well to bring his tally to five considering the lack of chances being created for him.

With the introduction of a couple of confident, direct, and preferably experienced wingers, White might be given the chance to thrive in that lone striker role with attacking players making supporting runs to get near him.

However, Malky Mackay may opt for a new striker too, which could really shake things up in the frontline.

White would take some dislodging from the team considering the fondness Malky has of him, but who knows, if a proven goalscoring striker arrives in Dingwall, the fortunes could turn for the best.