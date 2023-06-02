'True leader' Tavernier the top choice as Rangers' player of the season

We asked you to choose your Rangers player of the season. Here’s what you said:

Richard: Rangers fans were left wanting from most of the team this year in fairness. Players such as Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos will be fondly remembered and are capable of so much more than what they showed this season. James Tavernier has to be player of the year for me.

Allan: Our best player by far is the captain Tavernier, he has been a true leader. He never lets his head go down and scores more goals than a defender should. His play all over the pitch is outstanding.

Anon: Star player was Scott Arfield, no question.

Jam: Tavernier has to be player of the season for Rangers. Again and again he produces the numbers that should be common for a number 10, but he does it from defence. He loves the club and shows it with his work-rate. Defensively he has been caught out a few too many times this year, but that has been the case across the whole defence.

Luke: Player of the year for me has got to be Tavernier, through thick and thin for the club he's been a rock.

Mari: The aim next season must be to have two strikers with the ability of scoring 20+ league goals. Tavernier’s achieving fantastic results however relying on our right-back and captain to score in every game is unacceptable. With the introduction of the style of Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin the opportunity of winning silverware is possible.

Dean: Poor season in regards to trophies but we have found a gem in Cantwell. Bring on the new season with new players, we need about six.

Steven: Since arriving Cantwell and Raskin have been excellent and it bodes well for the future, but across the whole season, it has to be Scott Arfield. Though often coming from the bench and sometimes only for a few minutes, every minute he was fully committed and giving 100% and who can ever forget those goals at Aberdeen when all seemed lost. A true Ranger.

David: Happy not to have Kent, Morelos or Malik Tillman next year but we really need a prolific goalscorer. For me, Cantwell was the standout player this year.

Lairdy: I've heard talk of Tav for Rangers POTY but I can't nominate him after what was a terrible start to the season. Almost by default that leaves Fashion Sakala. Yes, he was wasteful with chances, but at least he had them - no one else did. He was the only spark throughout.