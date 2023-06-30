Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City’s CEO says the club will do everything they can to remain at the top of British, European and World football.

Ferran Soriano was speaking at an event that announced OKX as the club’s official sleeve partner from next season.

The Blues won the Treble in 2022-23 - crowned by winning the Champions League for the first time in their history - and are set to break record revenues for a British club this financial year.

"I don’t know if it can be bettered," Soriano said. "But we will try to do what we can again, again and again."

It’s estimated City will surpass £700m in revenue this financial year.

"This has happened over the last decade and it’s based on the football we play," Soriano added. "Sometimes marketing seems like a sophisticated thing but it’s down to the product.

"It comes with winning and playing good football. Naturally more people want to watch our games, more people want to buy our products. We play one of the best, if not the best, football in the world and people become fans. That brings commercial opportunities."

The CEO was keen to reference how over the last five years, Manchester City are not top of the list when it comes to net spend and have invested wisely. They are part of the City Football Group which overarches 13 clubs across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

"This season we were named the most valuable brand in football," Soriano said.

"That’s quite an achievement if you think where we were 10 years ago. There’s nothing after that apart from staying there.

"If there’s something more difficult than to win, it’s to win again. We want to stay there as a very solid and mature football club, as the best brand in football."

He did not rule out City Football Group investing in a club in Africa and mentioned that if the right opportunity comes along then they will look into it.