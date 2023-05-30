Statisticians Opta have come up with a Premier League team of the season using their stats from the campaign and full-back Kieran Trippier was the only Newcastle player to be included.

It has been an incredible season for Newcastle, gaining qualification to the Champions League for the first time since 2002-03, with Trippier the only player to start every single game for the Magpies.

Trippier has been a constant outlet, with only three players having more touches of the ball in the Premier League this season than the England right-back.

Across the last 20 Premier League seasons since 2003-04 (when Opta began collecting this data), Trippier this season has created the most chances from set-plays (76) and played the most passes played into the box (551) by a player in a season on record, while his 138 successful crosses are the most by a player in a season since Jermaine Pennant in 2005-06 (146).

