Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was asked prior to Saturday's meeting with Livingston about his midweek comments regarding transfers and whether he was dissatisfied.

And he told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "I will correct you as always there's always something made out of what managers will say and to sensationalise stories. That wasn't what I said, I think. I did say was that any manager who goes into a window will always feel at the end of a window they maybe could've done a little bit more.

"I never said anything else other than that so I've been really happy with the boys that have come in. We know the areas that we want to improve in, we know the areas that we have to improve in. You're never going to do that in one window.

"What we aim to do and what we want to do going forward is improve the quality within the squad. That doesn't mean I'm not happy with the club so I'm pretty sure that people will look at that and focus on that and try to drive a wedge very, very early on between myself and the board.

"Whatever stories try to get created around that, they'll be false.

"The minute I'm happy here, really happy with everything is the time I probably move on because to drive standards and move things forward you have to have to be looking for more."