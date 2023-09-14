Ahmedhodzic row with Bosnian FA 'has been blown out of all proportion'

Paul Heckingbottom has "set the record straight" over the row between Anel Ahmedhodzic and the Bosnian Football Association.

The Blades boss said the 24-year-old informed his country that he would not feature against Lichtenstein and Iceland because of a hamstring injury suffered before the international break.

But reports in the Bosnian media suggested the centre-back had been suspended for failing to show up.

"He is training and fine. He was worried about his thigh and had some hamstring issue," Heckingbottom told the media.

"It's been a mountain out of a molehill, I've read a lot of stories so I'll set the record straight. Anel did speak to the Bosnian FA, three people who all knew about it.

"From past experience when he has been away and injured, he has not been looked after as well as we would want and he would want.

"He knew he wasn't fit to play so he wanted to get the best possible treatment to get back training as soon as possible.

"We have got him back on the grass today and he's available.

"While we would not want to stop anyone from playing for their country, he has been really sensible and he has got himself fit. It's crazy what's been written about. It has been blown out of all proportion."