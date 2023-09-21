Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Unai Emery has, in his usual polite way, been trying to tell us. Nobody gets more excited about playing in Europe than him, but for anyone looking too far down the road towards Athens this evening will have been a jolting experience.

The result was no fluke. Legia were worthy winners having set the early pace and maintained it, and aside from the goals had the better share of the other chances.

True, this was not Villa’s strongest line-up. But it was representative of the sort of team Emery might ideally look to field quite often as he juggles the fixture pressures that come with this competition, and they were caught off balance too often.

Legia made great play of the big atmosphere they would create, and lived up to their own hype in that regard. But the status of the Premier League means that, like it or not, Villa can expect most of their away trips in Europe this season to be billed in the same way by their hosts.

Being the biggest name in the competition also makes you the biggest target, and here in Warsaw tonight that responsibility seemed to weigh Villa down. With a bizarre outcome to the other game in the group, this section suddenly seems far more competitive than it first appeared.

