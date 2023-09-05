Mulgrew 'excited for new beginnings' as he hangs up his boots

Former Aberdeen defender Charlie Mulgrew says he bows out with “priceless” memories after announcing his retirement from playing professional football.

Mulgrew, 37, moved to Pittodrie in summer 2008 and went on to make 83 appearances in his two-year spell, scoring 10 goals.

Mulgrew also turned out for clubs including Celtic - where he won seven trophies - Wolves, Aberdeen and Dundee United in his 18-year career and earned 44 caps for Scotland.

He said the decision to retire is “not easy as playing football is all I’ve known".

Mulgrew added in an Instagram post: “Firstly I’d like to thank my family and friends for all your support, belief, loyalty and love you have given me over the last 21 years. You all had to make sacrifices along with me to follow my dream.

“Thank you to all eight clubs I played for, @scotlandnationalteam I played 44 times for, I’m grateful for all that I’ve learned and the life I’ve been able to create because of them. My memories are priceless.

“I’ve played with and against some great players some of whom I’m lucky to call friends. I’ve been part of some great changing rooms which has made me realise it is essential for success.

“Football is nothing without fans and I’m grateful for the experiences and support you gave me through the highs and the lows.

"I am excited for what tomorrow brings, to new beginnings.”