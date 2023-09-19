As the 70th minute ticked over at Millwall on Sunday, you'd have forgiven the home players' wary look at the Leeds United substitutes. Within 10 minutes of Jaidon Anthony and Daniel James coming on to run at tired legs, the Whites had scored two more goals and the contest was over.

The international break came at a good time for manager Daniel Farke.

A tumultuous summer had left Leeds scrambling for a swap deal for wantaway Luis Sinisterra on the final day of the transfer window. But finally, the German had a chance to work with most of the squad on the training pitch, without any distractions.

Despite a number of outgoing loans, the quality in the squad runs deep. Anthony and James would be regular starters for most other clubs in the Championship. James is one of the fastest players in the division, so to have him running at weary defenders is an utter luxury.

At last, Leeds have shown a glimpse of their potential under Farke.

Their front four aren't yet purring but they're beginning to click, and those first hints of hope are filtering through a fanbase starting to dream again.