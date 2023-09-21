It's promising at Tottenham.

The big situation was with Harry Kane and it was all dealt with very well.

The new manager is very open, he's really good with the media and has already established an attractive and entertaining style of play. He is leading the club in line with how they would want and what they stand for.

They also will be delighted with the points they have already got although it was a touch shaky against Sheffield United. There has to be an air of caution though. Let's not get too carried away as it is still early.

I do not think they should have too high expectations of where they will finish - and it is trophies these supporters want as well.

With regards to Richarlison, he has come out and explained it's not been a great time for him and it was great for him to get the goal on Saturday. Going well on the football pitch may help ease the pain of some of the problems he has been experiencing.

These problems have always arisen in dressing rooms and some managers are great at saying straight away: "Get yourself off. Football is not important. Family first". It is more making the supporters aware that players have everyday lives and we do not always know what they are carrying round.

For him to come out, everyone to listen and for the club to try help him like they would always do, it's nice to get a reward after a difficult time.

Now it's time to get back to work.

Michael Brown was speaking to BBC Sport's Joe Bradshaw